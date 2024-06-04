Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

News in Pics | June 4, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 04 June 2024, 03:10 IST
Last Updated : 04 June 2024, 03:10 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
A woman stands in a cockpit window with the U.S. flag at the Deauville-Normandie Airport in Deauville, Normandy region, France, June 3, 2024.

A woman stands in a cockpit window with the U.S. flag at the Deauville-Normandie Airport in Deauville, Normandy region, France, June 3, 2024.

Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Smoke and fire covers the area following rocket attacks from Lebanon, amid ongoing cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, near Kiryat Shmona, Israel, close to its border with Lebanon, June 3, 2024.

Smoke and fire covers the area following rocket attacks from Lebanon, amid ongoing cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, near Kiryat Shmona, Israel, close to its border with Lebanon, June 3, 2024.

Reuters Photo

Smoke and fire rises following over border attacks from Lebanon, amid ongoing cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, close the Israeli border with Lebanon, seen from the Israeli side June 3, 2024.

Smoke and fire rises following over border attacks from Lebanon, amid ongoing cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, close the Israeli border with Lebanon, seen from the Israeli side June 3, 2024.

Reuters Photo

Supporters and families of hostages, who were kidnapped during the deadly October 7 attack by Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, rally demanding the release of hostages as part of a deal being advanced by U.S. President Joe Biden, outside the U.S. consulate in Tel Aviv, Israel June 3, 2024.

Supporters and families of hostages, who were kidnapped during the deadly October 7 attack by Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, rally demanding the release of hostages as part of a deal being advanced by U.S. President Joe Biden, outside the U.S. consulate in Tel Aviv, Israel June 3, 2024.

Reuters Photo

Pro-Palestinian protesters, university staff and supporters hold a graduation ceremony in honour of those in Gaza near the encampment at the University of Toronto on their first day of convocation in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, June 3, 2024.

Pro-Palestinian protesters, university staff and supporters hold a graduation ceremony in honour of those in Gaza near the encampment at the University of Toronto on their first day of convocation in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, June 3, 2024.

Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 June 2024, 03:10 IST
India NewsWorld newsPhotos

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT