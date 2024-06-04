News in Pics | June 4, 2024: Best photos from around the world

A woman stands in a cockpit window with the U.S. flag at the Deauville-Normandie Airport in Deauville, Normandy region, France, June 3, 2024.
Smoke and fire covers the area following rocket attacks from Lebanon, amid ongoing cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, near Kiryat Shmona, Israel, close to its border with Lebanon, June 3, 2024.
Smoke and fire rises following over border attacks from Lebanon, amid ongoing cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, close the Israeli border with Lebanon, seen from the Israeli side June 3, 2024.
Supporters and families of hostages, who were kidnapped during the deadly October 7 attack by Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, rally demanding the release of hostages as part of a deal being advanced by U.S. President Joe Biden, outside the U.S. consulate in Tel Aviv, Israel June 3, 2024.
Pro-Palestinian protesters, university staff and supporters hold a graduation ceremony in honour of those in Gaza near the encampment at the University of Toronto on their first day of convocation in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, June 3, 2024.
Published 04 June 2024, 03:10 IST