News In Pics | March 13, 2024: Best photos from around the world

A man looks towards partially submerged cars as the River Thames bursts its banks at high tide, in Richmond in London, Britain, March 12, 2024.
Horse Racing - Cheltenham Festival - Cheltenham Racecourse, Cheltenham, Britain - March 12, 2024
A man clears a water fountain adorned with messages and pictures of Israeli hostages held in the Gaza Strip, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel, March 12, 2024.
A drone view shows Mont Saint-Michel surrounded by sea during a high tide, in the French western region of Normandy, France, March 12, 2024.
(Published 13 March 2024, 01:41 IST)