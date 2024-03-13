JOIN US
Homeworld

News In Pics | March 13, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated 13 March 2024, 01:41 IST

A man looks towards partially submerged cars as the River Thames bursts its banks at high tide, in Richmond in London, Britain, March 12, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Horse Racing - Cheltenham Festival - Cheltenham Racecourse, Cheltenham, Britain - March 12, 2024

Credit: Reuters Photo

A man clears a water fountain adorned with messages and pictures of Israeli hostages held in the Gaza Strip, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel, March 12, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A drone view shows Mont Saint-Michel surrounded by sea during a high tide, in the French western region of Normandy, France, March 12, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

