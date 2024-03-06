JOIN US
Homeworld

News in Pics | March 6, 2024

Best pictures from around the world.
Last Updated 06 March 2024, 02:58 IST

Palestinian children wait to receive food cooked by a charity kitchen amid shortages of food supplies, as the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas continues, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, March 5, 2024.

REUTERS

Devotees during the celebrations of the 'Shreenath Veer Mhaskoba' festival at Veer village, 50 km from Pune, Tuesday, March 5, 2024. The festival is a celebration of Lord Shivas avatar of the same name and his marriage, takes place during the Magh Poornima (February full moon) and continues for 10 days.

PTI Photo/Kunal Patil

Delhi Finance Minister Atishi Singh with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal arrives at the Vidhan Sabha to present the State Budget 2024-25, in Delhi, Monday, March 4, 2024.

PTI Photo

A drone view shows a standing residence surrounded by scorched landscape in the aftermath of the Smokehouse Creek Fire in Canadian, Texas, U.S.

REUTERS

(Published 06 March 2024, 02:58 IST)
