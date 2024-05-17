News in Pics | May 17, 2024: Best photos from around the world

A woman looks at memorabilia and pictures of the hostages kidnapped in the deadly October 7 attack on Israel by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, at Dizengoff Square in Tel Aviv, Israel, May 16, 2024.
Championship - Play-Off Semi Final - Second Leg - Leeds United v Norwich City - Elland Road, Leeds, Britain - May 16, 2024 Leeds United's Ilia Gruev celebrates scoring their first goal
Lainey Wilson and her mother Michelle attend the 59th Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards in Frisco, Texas, U.S., May 16, 2024.
A demonstrator takes part in a protest demanding the immediate release of hostages who were kidnapp
Published 17 May 2024, 02:55 IST