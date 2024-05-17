Home
Homeworld

News in Pics | May 17, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 17 May 2024, 02:55 IST
A woman looks at memorabilia and pictures of the hostages kidnapped in the deadly October 7 attack on Israel by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, at Dizengoff Square in Tel Aviv, Israel, May 16, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Championship - Play-Off Semi Final - Second Leg - Leeds United v Norwich City - Elland Road, Leeds, Britain - May 16, 2024 Leeds United's Ilia Gruev celebrates scoring their first goal

Credit: Reuters Photo

Lainey Wilson and her mother Michelle attend the 59th Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards in Frisco, Texas, U.S., May 16, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A demonstrator takes part in a protest demanding the immediate release of hostages who were kidnapp

Credit: Reuters Photo

Published 17 May 2024, 02:55 IST
