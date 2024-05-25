News in Pics | May 25, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Shiite Muslims react as they attend a commemoration ceremony of late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, in Budgam on the outskirts of Srinagar May 24, 2024.
A drone view shows shacks adjacent to a polluted dam in the high-density suburb of Du Noon ahead of the general election in Cape Town, South Africa May 24, 2024.
The full moon, also known as the Flower Moon, is seen behind Lomonosov Moscow State University in the city of Moscow, Russia, May 24, 2024.
Protesters, largely Houthi supporters, rally to show solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, in Sanaa, Yemen May 24, 2024.
Published 25 May 2024, 02:00 IST