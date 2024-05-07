Home
News in Pics | May 7, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 07 May 2024, 00:38 IST
Displaced Palestinians who fled Rafah, ahead of a threatened Israeli assault, travel in Khan Younis.

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Doja Cat poses at the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute with this year's theme 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion' in New York City.

Credit: Reuters Photo

U.S. actress Demi Moore and U.S.-British fashion designer Harris Reed pose at the Met Gala.

A protest encampment in support of Palestinians is re-occupied at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Palestinians react after Hamas accepted a ceasefire proposal from Egypt and Qatar, in Rafah.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Smoke rises following Israeli strikes, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Rafah,

Credit: Reuters Photo

