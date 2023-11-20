JOIN US
Homeworld

News in Pics, November 20: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated 20 November 2023, 01:51 IST

Premature babies which were evacuated from an incubator in Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza City receive treatment at a hospital in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, November 19, 2023.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A devotee worships the Sun god on the bank of Bagmati River, during the Hindu religious festival of Chhath in Lalitpur, Nepal, November 19, 2023.

Credit: Reuters Photo

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - Final - India v Australia - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India - November 19, 2023 Australia players celebrate with the trophy after winning the ICC Cricket World Cup.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Hot-air balloons fly over Metropolitano park during the International Hot-Air Balloon Festival in Leon, state of Guanajuato, Mexico November 19, 2023.

Credit: Reuters Photo

India NewsWorld newsChhath PujaIsrael-Palestine Conflict

