Homeworld

News in Pics | November 26, 2023

Last Updated 25 November 2023, 23:38 IST

A bus and an ambulance cross from Egypt's Rafah crossing toward Israel, amid a hostages-prisoners swap deal between Hamas and Israel, in this screengrab taken from video released on November 25, 2023. via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.

REUTERS/ISRAELI ARMY

U.S. President Joe Biden holds a beverage while shopping with family members in Nantucket, Massachusetts, U.S., November 25, 2023.

REUTERS

An ambulance believed to be carrying hostages released as part of a deal between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, drives near the Israel-Gaza border, in Israel November 26, 2023.

REUTERS

World newsJoe BidenIsraelPalestineHamasGaza

