News in Pics | November 26, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Demonstrators participate in a protest to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, in Quito, Ecuador.
A drone view shows static caravans surrounded by floodwater after the River Nene burst its banks at Billing Aquadrome near Northampton, Britain.
Toy maker Reiner Zimmermann assembles nutcrackers at the workshop of wood art manufacturer Seiffener Volkskunst in Seiffen, Germany.
A girl plays under yellow ginkgo leaves at Showa Kinen Park in Tokyo, Japan.
Mustache hoarding placed outside the residence of Rajasthan minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar after BJP won 5 seats in bypolls election, at Civil lines in Jaipur.
The site of the Subhansini river hydro power project in Gerukamukh village, on the river banks falling on Assam and Arunachal Pradesh border.
Devotees take part in the immersion procession of Goddess Kali idol on the last day of Raksha Kali puja at Balurghat in Dakshin Dinajpur district of West Bengal.
Published 26 November 2024, 01:53 IST