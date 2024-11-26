Home
News in Pics | November 26, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 26 November 2024, 01:53 IST

Demonstrators participate in a protest to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, in Quito, Ecuador.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A drone view shows static caravans surrounded by floodwater after the River Nene burst its banks at Billing Aquadrome near Northampton, Britain.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Toy maker Reiner Zimmermann assembles nutcrackers at the workshop of wood art manufacturer Seiffener Volkskunst in Seiffen, Germany.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A girl plays under yellow ginkgo leaves at Showa Kinen Park in Tokyo, Japan.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Mustache hoarding placed outside the residence of Rajasthan minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar after BJP won 5 seats in bypolls election, at Civil lines in Jaipur.

Credit: PTI Photo

The site of the Subhansini river hydro power project in Gerukamukh village, on the river banks falling on Assam and Arunachal Pradesh border.

Credit: PTI Photo

Devotees take part in the immersion procession of Goddess Kali idol on the last day of Raksha Kali puja at Balurghat in Dakshin Dinajpur district of West Bengal.

Credit: PTI Photo

Published 26 November 2024, 01:53 IST
