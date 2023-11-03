News in Pics, November 3: Best photos from around the world

NCC cadets perform during the Keraleeyam festival, in Thiruvananthapuram.
Credit: PTI Photo
Christians nuns offer near a grave at a cemetery on All Souls Day in Nadia.
Credit: PTI Photo
People participate in a solidarity demonstration for Israeli hostages taken by Hamas, in Vienna.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Ukrainian servicemen build a bridge during an exercise in Chernihiv region.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Cracks run through the partially dried-up river bed of the Gan River, a tributary to Poyang Lake during a regional drought in Nanchang.
Credit: Reuters Photo
People enjoy the evening at a restaurant in Matera, Italy.
Credit: Reuters Photo