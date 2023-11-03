JOIN US
Homeworld

News in Pics, November 3: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated 02 November 2023, 18:53 IST

NCC cadets perform during the Keraleeyam festival, in Thiruvananthapuram.

Credit: PTI Photo 

Christians nuns offer near a grave at a cemetery on All Souls Day in Nadia.

Credit: PTI Photo 

People participate in a solidarity demonstration for Israeli hostages taken by Hamas, in Vienna.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Ukrainian servicemen build a bridge during an exercise in Chernihiv region.

Credit: Reuters Photo 

Cracks run through the partially dried-up river bed of the Gan River, a tributary to Poyang Lake during a regional drought in Nanchang.

Credit: Reuters Photo 

People enjoy the evening at a restaurant in Matera, Italy.

Credit: Reuters Photo 

(Published 02 November 2023, 18:53 IST)
World newsShah Rukh KhanpicturesIsraelPalestineHamas

