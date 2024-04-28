Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | In saffron citadels Bhopal and Indore, can Congress spring a surprise?

While Bhopal is a key BJP citadel – a seat which the party has not lost since 1989 – what might make matters somewhat easier for the Congress is that Sharma lost the assembly elections last year to Congress’s Atiq Aqueel.

According to senior political analyst, author, and Bhopal resident Rasheed Kidwai, this is where the BJP's election machinery comes into play. “In the state elections, Alok Sharma contested from a minority-dominated constituency of Bhopal North; now, Sharma is broadening his appeal to encompass the larger demographic profile of Bhopal. He's urging that since he lost in a minority seat, the majority community should vote him into power,” Kidwai explains.

In the state's financial hub, Indore, the Congress faces a tough challenge. In recent months, it has experienced setbacks with key leaders like Pankaj Sanghvi, Sanjay Shukla, and Vishal Patel defecting to the BJP.

The BJP has once again nominated veteran Shankar Lalwani, who secured a substantial victory over Sanghvi by a margin of 5.47 lakh votes in 2019. This time, the Congress has put forward a newcomer – a social worker and businessman whose family is involved in running educational institutions.

According to Congress insiders, Bamb's candidacy emerged after some senior leaders expressed reluctance to contest. However, Bamb remains undeterred, noting that historically, Indore has been known to produce surprises.

"Whether it's Kalyan Jain in 1977 or Sumitra Mahajan in 1989, there have been surprises in Indore. The city has provided opportunities for new faces to represent its voice in Parliament," Bamb asserts.

He goes on to critique some of the BJP's flagship schemes, pointing out that despite the party's claims of success, certain schemes lack adequate benefits for the poor. "Take Ayushman Bharat, for instance. Does it cover the necessary tests required for treatment? Farmers aren't receiving proper Minimum Support Prices for their crops, and it's concerning that 80 crore people rely on free rations – indicating a lack of employment opportunities," he remarks.

While the BJP is expected to secure victories in both cities and several seats across Madhya Pradesh, the apparent lack of significant opposition poses a challenge for the party. Kidwai explains that this prompted Modi's rally in Bhopal two weeks ahead of the polling date on May 7.

"The move may have puzzled political observers and activists, but the rationale behind it lies in the strong presence of the BJP, Jana Sangh, and RSS in Madhye Bharat. PM Modi's rally can be interpreted as his way of assuring them of his support, even in the face of a likely BJP victory," Kidwai explained.

He further noted that the rally also aimed to boost morale among the RSS cadre, particularly following reports of their dissatisfaction over the induction of over 50,000 Congress workers. "There was some unease within the BJP-RSS network about absorbing such a large number of individuals from the opposition camp and granting them positions," Kidwai added.