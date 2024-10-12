News in Pics | October 12, 2024: Best photos from around the world

A man plays on a swing made from bamboo during Dashain, the country's biggest religious Hindu festival, in Kathmandu, Nepal.
View of a community 'puja pandal' during Durga Puja festival, in Kolkata.
Effigies of demon King Ravana on display for sale on the eve of Dussehra festival, in west Delhi’s Titarpur.
Girls eat 'prasadam' during 'Kumari Puja' as part of Navaratri festival, in Varanasi.
View of the Yamuna bank clogged with 'puja' offerings thrown by devotees at the end of Navratri festival, in New Delhi.
Priests carry a girl dressed as 'kumari' during 'Kumari Puja' as part of Navaratri festival, at the Ramakrishna Vivekananda Ashram on the outskirts of Agartala.
A man holds a placard during a 'mass convention' called by junior doctors near the hunger strike site, protesting against the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor, in Kolkata.
A man takes a photograph of a new statue of late Britain's Queen Elizabeth by artist Andy Edwards in Newcastle-under-Lyme.
Bubbles from a street performer are pictured near the Centre Pompidou modern art museum, also known as Beaubourg, in Paris, France.
People stand in front of an installation during a light festival in Prague, Czech Republic.
