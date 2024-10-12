Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

News in Pics | October 12, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 12 October 2024, 01:29 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
A man plays on a swing made from bamboo during Dashain, the country's biggest religious Hindu festival, in Kathmandu, Nepal.

A man plays on a swing made from bamboo during Dashain, the country's biggest religious Hindu festival, in Kathmandu, Nepal.

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
View of a community 'puja pandal' during Durga Puja festival, in Kolkata.

View of a community 'puja pandal' during Durga Puja festival, in Kolkata.

Credit: PTI Photo

Effigies of demon King Ravana on display for sale on the eve of Dussehra festival, in west Delhi’s Titarpur.

Effigies of demon King Ravana on display for sale on the eve of Dussehra festival, in west Delhi’s Titarpur.

Credit: PTI Photo

Girls eat 'prasadam' during 'Kumari Puja' as part of Navaratri festival, in Varanasi.

Girls eat 'prasadam' during 'Kumari Puja' as part of Navaratri festival, in Varanasi.

Credit: PTI Photo

View of the Yamuna bank clogged with 'puja' offerings thrown by devotees at the end of Navratri festival, in New Delhi.

View of the Yamuna bank clogged with 'puja' offerings thrown by devotees at the end of Navratri festival, in New Delhi.

Credit: PTI Photo

Priests carry a girl dressed as 'kumari' during 'Kumari Puja' as part of Navaratri festival, at the Ramakrishna Vivekananda Ashram on the outskirts of Agartala.

Priests carry a girl dressed as 'kumari' during 'Kumari Puja' as part of Navaratri festival, at the Ramakrishna Vivekananda Ashram on the outskirts of Agartala.

Credit: PTI Photo

A man holds a placard during a 'mass convention' called by junior doctors near the hunger strike site, protesting against the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor, in Kolkata.

A man holds a placard during a 'mass convention' called by junior doctors near the hunger strike site, protesting against the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor, in Kolkata.

Credit: PTI Photo

A man takes a photograph of a new statue of late Britain's Queen Elizabeth by artist Andy Edwards in Newcastle-under-Lyme.

A man takes a photograph of a new statue of late Britain's Queen Elizabeth by artist Andy Edwards in Newcastle-under-Lyme.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Bubbles from a street performer are pictured near the Centre Pompidou modern art museum, also known as Beaubourg, in Paris, France.

Bubbles from a street performer are pictured near the Centre Pompidou modern art museum, also known as Beaubourg, in Paris, France.

Credit: Reuters Photo

People stand in front of an installation during a light festival in Prague, Czech Republic.

People stand in front of an installation during a light festival in Prague, Czech Republic.

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 October 2024, 01:29 IST
India NewsWorld news

Follow us on :

Follow Us