world

News in Pics, October 31: Best photos from around the world

Check out the best photos from around the world
Last Updated 30 October 2023, 19:31 IST

The first-ever “Vande Sadharan Express” train being stabled at the Wadibunder railway yard at Mazgaon for trials, in Mumbai.

Credit: PTI Photo 

The sun sets in the sky above the Taj Mahal, in Agra.

Credit: PTI Photo 

NCC cadets of naval wing during flag off ceremony of Prayagraj Nauka Abhiyan 2023 at the bank of River Yamuna, in Prayagraj.

Credit: PTI Photo 

A makeshift memorial for 'Friends' actor Matthew Perry, who passed away on October 28, is pictured on Bedford Street in Manhattan in New York City.

Credit: Reuters Photo 

Migrants walk along the road in a caravan in an attempt to reach the U.S border, in Tapachula, Mexico.

Credit: Reuters Photo 

A sign placed by supporters of Palestinian rights, calling for a ceasefire and end to the siege in Gaza, is seen in the constituent office of Canada's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland in Toronto, Ontario.

Credit: Reuters Photo 

(Published 30 October 2023, 19:31 IST)
World newsPhotosMigrantsMatthew Perry

