world

News in Pics | September 10, 2023

Best photos from around the world!
Last Updated 10 September 2023, 00:20 IST

Residents rest along Avenue de la Menara, following a powerful earthquake in Marrakesh, Morroco.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Coco Gauff of the US celebrates with the trophy after winning the US Open.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Second place Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka reacts next to Coco Gauff of the US after Gauff won the US Open.

Credit: Reuters Photo

North Korea marks 75th anniversary of the country's founding.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Director Ishaya Bako, Producer Chioma Onyenwe, Screenwriter Chika Anadu, writer Adaobi Tricia Nwaubani, and cast members Beverly Osu, Paul Nnadiekwe and Ijapari Ben-Hirki pose during the world premiere of "I Do Not Come To You By Chance" at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto.

Credit: Reuters Photo

(Published 10 September 2023, 00:20 IST)
World newsSports NewsUS OpenMorocco

