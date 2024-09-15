Home
world

News in Pics | September 15, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 15 September 2024, 03:43 IST

Kenji Fujimori mourns near the casket of Peru's former President Alberto Fujimori during his funeral service at a local cemetery in Lima, Peru

Reuters

A man is pulled by locals and rescuers through flood water, after heavy rain triggered flooding in Slobozia Conachi, Galati country, Romania

Reuters

Aircrafts of the Patrouille de France fly over Paris during a parade at the Champs-Elysees avenue for all the French athletes who participated in the 2024 Olympics and Paralympics, in Paris, France

Reuters

A person applies makeup on a model backstage during rehearsal on the day of the Patrick McDowell catwalk show during London Fashion Week in London, Britain

Reuters

A drone view shows artist Nikola Faler working on sand drawing in the mouth of the river Neretva during the 4th Sand Art Festival near Ploce, Croatia

Reuters

World news

