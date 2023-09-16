News in Pics | September 16, 2023

Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump addresses the Pray Vote Stand Summit, organized by the Family Research Council in Washington.
Credit: Reuters Photo
The 108-foot tall Adi Shankaracharya statue before its unveiling, in Omkareshwar.
Credit: PTI Photo
Rescue members from the NGO IAE work in the aftermath of a powerful storm and heavy rainfall, in Derna, Libya, September 14, 2023.
NGO IAE/Handout via Reuters Photo
Disha volunteers show clay idols of Lord Ganesha ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Jammu.
Credit: PTI Photo