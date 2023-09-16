Home
Homeworld

News in Pics | September 16, 2023

Best photos from around the world.
Last Updated 16 September 2023, 02:27 IST

Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump addresses the Pray Vote Stand Summit, organized by the Family Research Council in Washington.

Credit: Reuters Photo

The 108-foot tall Adi Shankaracharya statue before its unveiling, in Omkareshwar.

Credit: PTI Photo

Rescue members from the NGO IAE work in the aftermath of a powerful storm and heavy rainfall, in Derna, Libya, September 14, 2023.

NGO IAE/Handout via Reuters Photo

Disha volunteers show clay idols of Lord Ganesha ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Jammu.

Credit: PTI Photo

(Published 16 September 2023, 02:27 IST)
India NewsWorld newsUnited StatesLibya

