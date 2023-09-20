Home
world

News in pics, September 20: Best pictures from around the world

Last Updated 20 September 2023, 01:22 IST

An aerial view of mussel farms surrounded by green sea water caused by plankton bloom at Chonburi's coastline, in Thailand, September 14, 2023.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A dancer performs at an installation by Brazilian artist Ludmila Rodrigues during the opening of the NOVA - Biennial of Art and Technology in Museu do Amanha in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, September 19, 2023.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A caravan of striking United Auto Workers from the Jeep plant in Toledo, Ohio, drive past striking Ford UAW members in solidarity outside the Ford Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, Michigan U.S. September 19, 2023.

Credit: Reuters Photo

World newsUnited StatesFranceUNUNGAUnited NationsThailandbiennale

