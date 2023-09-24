News in Pics, September 24: Best photos from around the world

Artists holding national flags of the participating nations perform during the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium.
Credit: PTI Photo
The silhouette of an airplane is seen in Chennai.
Credit: PTI Photo
Volunteers immerse an idol of Ganesh for immersion in the Arabian Sea during the fifth day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Chennai.
Credit: PTI Photo
Migrants stand near the border wall during a sandstorm after having crossed the US-Mexico border to turn themselves in to US Border Patrol agents.
Credit: Reuters Photo
A performer dressed as a devil holds a stick with fireworks next to locals and tourists during the traditional "Correfoc" (fire run) to mark Barcelona's patroness, La Merce, in Barcelona.
Credit: Reuters Photo
A man uses a fountain to cool off and wash himself, during a heatwave in the Anhangabau Valley, in the centre of Sao Paulo, Brazil.
Credit: Reuters Photo