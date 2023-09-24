Home
Homeworld

News in Pics, September 24: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated 24 September 2023, 02:59 IST

Artists holding national flags of the participating nations perform during the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium.

Credit: PTI Photo

The silhouette of an airplane is seen in Chennai.

Credit: PTI Photo

Volunteers immerse an idol of Ganesh for immersion in the Arabian Sea during the fifth day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Chennai.

Credit: PTI Photo

Migrants stand near the border wall during a sandstorm after having crossed the US-Mexico border to turn themselves in to US Border Patrol agents.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A performer dressed as a devil holds a stick with fireworks next to locals and tourists during the traditional "Correfoc" (fire run) to mark Barcelona's patroness, La Merce, in Barcelona.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A man uses a fountain to cool off and wash himself, during a heatwave in the Anhangabau Valley, in the centre of Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Credit: Reuters Photo

(Published 24 September 2023, 02:59 IST)
World newsDH Photos

