Homeworld

News in Pics, September 28 | Best pictures from around the world

Last Updated 28 September 2023, 00:21 IST

Women take part in a candlelight vigil against the "killing" of two missing students by unknown miscreants and demand peace in Manipur, Imphal, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023.

Credit: PTI Photo

A Pakistani fan waves the country's national flag during the arrival Pakistan team for ICC Cricket World Cup at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, in Hyderabad, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023.

Credit: PTI Photo

Almost full moon is seen over Tirana, days before reaching the full moon, Albania, September 27, 2023.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A man tries to make his way in the flooded city of Volos as storm Elias hits the area, in Volos, Greece, September 27, 2023.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A general view of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, Netherlands.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A view shows the world's first vanilla ice cream made with plastic waste, held up for the camera by its maker, artist and designer Eleanora Ortolani at Central Saint Martins in London.

Credit: Reuters Photo

