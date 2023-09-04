Home
Homeworld

News in Pics | September 4, 2023

Here are the best photos from around the world.
The 80th Venice Film Festival - Premiere for the film "The Killer" in competition - Red Carpet - Venice, Italy, September 3, 2023. Director David Fincher attends.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Family photo session of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, September 4, 2023.

Credit: Bay Ismoyo/Pool via Reuters Photo

Pope Francis looks on during the day he meets with charity workers and attends the inauguration of the House of Mercy, during his Apostolic Journey in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia September 4, 2023.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Sept 3, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia hits to Borna Gojo of Croatia on day seven of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Credit: Robert Deutsch/USA Today via Reuters Photo

