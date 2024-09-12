No Durga puja-related activities five minutes before azaan and during namaaz in Bangladesh: Report

The Hindu community in Bangladesh has been "urged" by the interim government of the country to not play any musical instruments and halt their Durga puja-related activities five minutes before the azaan and during namaaz.

"Such activities need to cease during offering namaaz, and the pause will have to be followed from five minutes prior to azaan," The Times of India quoted home affairs adviser Lt Gen (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury as saying. The adviser added that the Hindu committees have agreed to the proposal.

Durga puja will be celebrated from October 9 to 13 and more number of puja pandals will reportedly be built this year in Bangladesh compared to 2023.

"We've discussed how to ensure round-the-clock security at puja mandaps," Chowdhury was quoted as saying.

This comes even as the interim government had warned potential troublemakers, pledging tough action against those disrupting communal harmony or targeting places of worship during the Hindu festival.