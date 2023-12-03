JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

No prisoner exchange with Israel until there is ceasefire in Gaza, says Hamas

'Let the war take its course. This decision is final. We will not compromise on it,' Deputy Hamas chief Saleh Al-Arouri said.
Last Updated 02 December 2023, 18:57 IST

Follow Us

Deputy Hamas chief Saleh Al-Arouri told the pan-Arab Al Jazeera TV on Saturday that no more prisoners would be exchanged with Israel until there was a ceasefire in Gaza.

Arouri said the hostages still being held captive by Hamas were Israeli soldiers and civilian men who had previously served in the Israeli army.

He said they would not be freed unless there was a ceasefire and all Palestinian detainees were also released.

"Let the war take its course. This decision is final. We will not compromise on it," Arouri said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 02 December 2023, 18:57 IST)
World newsIsraelPalestineGaza StripHamasGaza

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT