<p>Geneva: No safety inspections were carried out since 2019 at the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/last-16-victims-of-switzerland-new-years-bar-fire-identified-3851632">Swiss bar</a> that burst into flames at New Year, killing 40 people, the mayor of the town of Crans-Montana said on Tuesday.</p><p>"We are profoundly sorry. We did not have an indication that the checks had not been done,"<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/switzerland-resort-fire-eyewitnesses-recount-deadly-new-year-party-incident-3848807"> Crans-Montana</a> Mayor Nicolas Feraud told reporters on the absence of fire checks between 2020-2025.</p><p>The mayor added that the sound-proof foam used in the bar "Le Constellation" was considered acceptable at the time.</p><p>Prosecutors have said that the fire that spread rapidly in the early hours of January 1 was likely caused by sparkling candles igniting the ceiling of the bar's basement.</p><p>All sparkler candles have now been banned inside venues, said the mayor at the press conference.</p>