Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Nobel Prize–winning Chinese physicist Chen-Ning Yang dies at 103

In 1954, he co-authored a set of equations with the American physicist Robert Mills that turned out to be as important to physics as Einstein’s theory of relativity.
Last Updated : 18 October 2025, 08:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 October 2025, 08:13 IST
World newsChinaNobel Prizephysics

Follow us on :

Follow Us