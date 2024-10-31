Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

North Korea leader says longest ICBM test 'appropriate military action' against enemies

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was on hand and said the test was a warning to enemies that have been threatening the country's security.
Reuters
Last Updated : 31 October 2024, 02:56 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 October 2024, 02:56 IST
World newsUkraineRussiaSouth KoreaNorth Korea

Follow us on :

Follow Us