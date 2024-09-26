North Korea may be able to produce a double-digit number of nuclear weapons, South Korean MP says

Seoul: North Korea has enough plutonium and uranium to produce at least a double-digit number of nuclear weapons, a South Korean lawmaker said on Thursday, citing the country's spy agency.

The agency also sees the prospect of North Korea potentially carrying out a seventh nuclear test after the US presidential election on November 5, Lee Seong-kweun, who sits on the parliamentary intelligence committee, said.

In July, a report by the Federation of American Scientists concluded that Pyongyang may have produced enough fissile material to build up to 90 nuclear warheads, but that it has likely assembled closer to 50.

Lee said it was rare for North Korean state media to report on leader Kim Jong Un's visit to a uranium enrichment facility , suggesting the report published earlier this month was likely aimed at sending a message to Washington ahead of the US presidential election.

Lee, who was speaking to reporters after being briefed by South Korea's National Intelligence Service, also said the report on the visit may be for domestic purposes.