North Korea says it will expel US soldier who fled over the border

North Korea has decided to expel Pvt. Travis T. King, the US soldier who fled across the inter-Korean border into its territory July 18, the North’s state media said Wednesday.
After 70 days of investigation, North Korea found King guilty of “illegally intruding” into its territory and decided to expel him, according to the North’s official Korean Central News Agency.
The news agency said King had confessed to illegally entering North Korea because, it said, he “harbored ill feeling against inhuman maltreatment and racial discrimination within the US Army and was disillusioned about the unequal US society.”
North Korea did not immediately release details on its plans to deport King, including whether he would be sent back to South Korea through the Demilitarized Zone, which separates North and South Korea. King fled to the North through the DMZ.
King, 23, had been assigned to South Korea as a member of the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division. After he was released in July from a South Korean detention center, where he spent time on assault charges, he was escorted by US military personnel to Incheon International Airport outside Seoul on July 18 to board a plane to the United States, where he was expected to face additional disciplinary action.
He never boarded the plane. Instead, he took a tour bus the next day to the border village of Panmunjom.
The soldier “willfully and without authorization crossed the Military Demarcation Line into the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea,” Col. Isaac Taylor, a public affairs officer for the U.S. Forces Korea, said at the time.
Last month, North Korea said King wanted to seek refuge in the isolated Communist country or a third country. In its announcement Wednesday, it did not elaborate on why North Korea decided not to grant his wish.
King was the first known American held in North Korean custody since Bruce Byron Lowrance was detained for a month after illegally entering the country from China in 2018.