Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Novus Ordo Seclorum: Did Elon Musk make a Megadeth reference after Donald Trump's win?

Musk in an image with Trump shared on X captioned it 'Novus Ordo Seclorum'.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 07 November 2024, 04:18 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 November 2024, 04:18 IST
World newsElon MuskDonald TrumpUS Presidential ElectionsTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us