Number of young voters surges to 56.86 million in Pakistan

In the electoral rolls prepared for the 2013 general polls, the total number of voters was 86.18 million, of which 17.5 million voters were under 25 years of age, while 24.2 million voters were between 26 and 35 years old. There were 17.2 million voters betw­een 36 and 45 years old, 12 million voters were between 46 and 55 years old, 8.4 million voters were in the age bracket of 56 to 65 years, while 6.7 million voters were above 66 years of age.