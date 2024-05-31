Home
Officials in Ukraine's Kharkiv say missiles hit three sites, 3 dead

Kharkiv police chief Volodymyr Tymoshko told public broadcaster Suspilne that the missiles struck an apartment building, a shop in a three-storey building and a sewing factory.
Reuters
Last Updated : 31 May 2024, 02:23 IST

Russian missiles hit three sites in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, killing at least three people and injuring 16, local officials said early on Friday.

Regional Governor Oleh Synehubov said Russian forces used the "double tap" technique as has occurred in recent attacks, delivering a second strike soon after an attack on a given site.

Kharkiv police chief Volodymyr Tymoshko told public broadcaster Suspilne that the missiles struck an apartment building, a shop in a three-storey building and a sewing factory.

Published 31 May 2024, 02:23 IST
World newsUkraineRussia

