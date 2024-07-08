Home
Olympics 2024 | Paris airport workers call July 17 strike ahead of Olympics

Reuters
Last Updated : 08 July 2024, 16:16 IST

Paris: Unions representing workers at Aeroports de Paris ADP are planning to strike on July 17, they said on Monday, days before the start of the 2024 Olympics, to increase pressure on management to meet demands over pay and work conditions.

The unions, including the CGT, CFDT, FO and UNSA unions, are demanding a bonus for all airport staff and additional resources during the busy Olympics period. The Games begin in Paris on July 26.

The ADP group runs the French capital's Orly and Roissy Charles de Gaulle airports.

Published 08 July 2024, 16:16 IST
