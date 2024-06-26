On his first China visit, Maldives’ trade minister highlights close India ties

Beijing: A senior Maldivian minister on his maiden visit to China on Wednesday spoke of President Mohamed Muizzu’s recent visit to New Delhi and the importance of India to his country’s tourism-dependent economy.

The comments by Minister of Economic Development and Trade Mohamed Saeed came as Male seems to have re-oriented ties with New Delhi following President Muizzu, known for his pro-China leanings, attending Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony earlier this month.

“President Muizzu reiterated that India remains our closest neighbour,” Saeed, who is attending the 15th World Economic Forum (WEF) at Dalian, told CNBC International TV in an interview.