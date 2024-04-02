One child killed, two wounded in Finland school shooting, 12-year-old boy held

Helsinki: One child was killed and two seriously wounded in a shooting at a school outside the Finnish capital on Tuesday, police said, with a 12-year-old fellow pupil suspected of the attack taken into custody.

The arrest of the boy was made without further violence in the Helsinki suburb of Siltamaki, 4 km south of the Viertola school in Vantaa district, police said.

Education Minister Anna-Maja Henriksson broke into tears while speaking to reporters hours after the attack in a country where gun violence among youths is rare.

"One 12-year-old child will never again return home from school," she said.

A national day of mourning will be observed on Wednesday, with government buildings flying the flag at half-mast, the interior ministry said.

There were no other suspects, police said. They provided no details of the identity of the suspect or victims, apart from saying they were all 12-year-old Finns and pupils at the school and the suspect was a boy.

The two survivors were being treated for serious injuries, the Helsinki regional hospital district said in a statement without providing details.

Parents had to wait for three hours before they were able to collect their children, with lots of hugs when they were reunited outside the police barricade. Some were crying. Children had had to leave their coats behind.

Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said the shooting was deeply shocking. He encouraged parents to comfort their children and help alleviate any fears about further such attacks.