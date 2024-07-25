One crew missing, oil spill after tanker capsizes off Philippines

Manila: One crew member was still missing after a tanker carrying industrial fuel capsized early on Thursday morning off the Philippines, the country's transportation minister said, and the incident had caused an oil spill.

"There is already oil spill. Right now, we cannot dispatch our resources because of strong winds and high waves," Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista told a situation briefing.

Bautista said the oil tanker MT Terra Nova was carrying 1,494 metric tonnes of industrial fuel when it capsized near the coastal town of Limay in Bataan province.