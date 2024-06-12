One dead after rush-hour hijacking of commuter bus in Atlanta

At about 4:35 p.m., a 911 call was made about a hostage situation in downtown Atlanta and possible gunfire aboard a commuter bus, Schierbaum said. When officers arrived and confronted the suspect, the bus fled, leading police in a rush-hour chase, according to police. The chase traversed Fulton, Gwinnett and DeKalb counties, according to local news reports. The bus driver was held at gunpoint, Mayor Andre Dickens of Atlanta said during the news conference.