One in four voters are double-haters, rejecting Trump and Biden

The ranks of the double-haters — voters who say they don’t like either major party presidential candidate — are at a historic high and make up one-quarter of the electorate, according to a new analysis from Pew Research Center.

That’s nearly twice as many as at this point in 2020.

Double-haters were a key factor in Donald Trump’s upset win in 2016, when they broke for the Republican candidate over Democrat Hillary Clinton. But President Joe Biden won many of those voters over on his way to winning the White House in 2020.