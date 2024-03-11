Oscars 2024 Red Carpet: Stars who wore Artists4Ceasefire protest pin

While the Oscars are primarily known for celebrating cinematic achievements, the event often gains a moment for political activism. This year, the deadly conflict in Gaza between Israel and Hamas was a major highlight. Several celebrities were seen lending their support by wearing Artists4Ceasefire pins, in support of "an immediate de-escalation and ceasefire in Gaza and Israel." Take a look...