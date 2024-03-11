JOIN US
Homeworld

Oscars 2024 Red Carpet: Stars who wore Artists4Ceasefire protest pin

While the Oscars are primarily known for celebrating cinematic achievements, the event often gains a moment for political activism. This year, the deadly conflict in Gaza between Israel and Hamas was a major highlight. Several celebrities were seen lending their support by wearing Artists4Ceasefire pins, in support of "an immediate de-escalation and ceasefire in Gaza and Israel." Take a look...
Last Updated 11 March 2024, 12:40 IST

American comedian and actor Ramy Youssef was one of the stars who was spotted wearing a red pin to his lapel.

Credit: Reuters

Finneas O'Connell and Billie Eilish were seen wearing red pins calling for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Credit: Reuters

Billie Eilish gets clicked arriving at the Oscar 2024 red carpet donning the red pin.

Credit: Reuters

Showing her support, Filmmaker Kaouther Ben Hania was also seen walking the red carpet with the protest pin.

Credit: Reuters

Four Daughters producer Nadim Cheikhrouha also showed support to the initiative and attached the red Arists4Ceasefire pin to his suit.

Credit: Reuters

American actor Mark Ruffalo also sported the red Artists4Ceasefire pin.

Credit: Reuters

Nimona filmmaker Troy Quane also graced the Oscar 2024 red carpet sporting the red Artists4Ceasefire pin.

Credit: Reuters

Riz Ahmed walked the red carpet with pins calling to protect trans children attached to the lapel of his black long coat.

Credit: Reuters

(Published 11 March 2024, 12:40 IST)
