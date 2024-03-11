Oscars 2024 Red Carpet: Stars who wore Artists4Ceasefire protest pin

American comedian and actor Ramy Youssef was one of the stars who was spotted wearing a red pin to his lapel.
Finneas O'Connell and Billie Eilish were seen wearing red pins calling for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas conflict.
Billie Eilish gets clicked arriving at the Oscar 2024 red carpet donning the red pin.
Showing her support, Filmmaker Kaouther Ben Hania was also seen walking the red carpet with the protest pin.
Four Daughters producer Nadim Cheikhrouha also showed support to the initiative and attached the red Arists4Ceasefire pin to his suit.
American actor Mark Ruffalo also sported the red Artists4Ceasefire pin.
Nimona filmmaker Troy Quane also graced the Oscar 2024 red carpet sporting the red Artists4Ceasefire pin.
Riz Ahmed walked the red carpet with pins calling to protect trans children attached to the lapel of his black long coat.
(Published 11 March 2024, 12:40 IST)