Out of money, Pentagon chief tries to convince allies of commitment to Ukraine

Austin is leading the monthly meeting known as the Ukraine defense contact group (UDCG), held at Ramstein Air Base in Germany, of about 50 allies that have been militarily supporting Ukraine.

"The United States will not let Ukraine fail...This coalition will not let Ukraine fail," Austin said at the start of the meeting.

Austin, who is traveling for the first time this year since prostate cancer treatment, did not say how Washington would support Ukraine without additional funding and did not specifically mention Congress.

Officials say the lack of funding available is already having an impact on the ground in Ukraine and Ukrainian forces are having to manage scarce resources.