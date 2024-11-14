Over 1 lakh users leave X after Trump wins US presidential elections

<p>itsWhile Donald Trump's victory in the US elections has received mixed reactions from all over the world, it certainly has sent shockwaves through social media with over 1,15,000 users leaving X(formerly known as Twitter) right after the elections.</p><p>As per a <a href="https://edition.cnn.com/2024/11/13/tech/x-musk-bluesky-users-post-election/index.html" rel="nofollow">report </a>in <em>CNN</em>, Bluesky, a competitor of X, moved to the first spot on Apple App Store’s US chart this week after many users deactivated their X accounts seemingly owing to Elon Musk's significant role in Donald Trump's victory. </p><p>This is the largest single-day exit the platform has seen since Musk assumed role in the X office, the publication reported. However, on the same day X also witnessed its highest web traffic all year.</p><p>Among those who left the platform was also British news publisher <em>The Guardian</em>, that said on Wednesday it will no longer post to X, citing "disturbing content" on the social media platform, including racism and conspiracy theories.</p><p>The left-leaning Guardian, which has 10.7 million followers on X, becomes the first large UK media company to retreat from the platform that Elon Musk purchased in 2022.</p>.Explained | How Elon Musk's US government efficiency panel might work.<p>Critics say Musk's hands-off approach has allowed lies and hate speech to spread on the platform formerly known as Twitter.</p><p>"We think that the benefits of being on X are now outweighed by the negatives and that resources could be better used promoting our journalism elsewhere," the Guardian said in an editorial published on its website.</p><p>"This is something we have been considering for a while given the often disturbing content promoted or found on the platform, including far-right conspiracy theories and racism."</p><p>In response, Musk posted on X and said of the Guardian: "They are irrelevant."</p><p>(With Reuters inputs)</p>