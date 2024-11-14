Home
world

Over 1 lakh users leave X after Trump wins US presidential elections

This is the largest single-day exit the platform has seen since Musk assumed role in the X office, the publication reported. However, on the same day X also witnessed its highest web traffic all year.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 14 November 2024, 11:52 IST

Published 14 November 2024, 11:52 IST
World newsTechnologyTwitterSocial media

