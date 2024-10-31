Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Over 150 Pak MPs condemn letter from US Congress members seeking Imran Khan's release

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s founding chairman Khan has been in jail since August last year and his overseas supporters have been lobbying to get international support for his release.
PTI
Last Updated : 31 October 2024, 16:58 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 October 2024, 16:58 IST
World newsPakistanImran KhanUS CongressPakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party

Follow us on :

Follow Us