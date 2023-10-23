Over 15,000 goats sacrificed by Nepalese and Indian devotees at Nepal's Rajdevi Temple

Dashain, a 10-day long festival, is celebrated across Nepal to worship goddess Durga and Vijay Dashami is the last day of the festival. The eighth and ninth days of the festival are known as Ashtami and Navami and are equally important and are when the animal sacrifices are made by the devotees.