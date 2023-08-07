Pakistan shelves multi-billion dollar gas pipeline project with Iran under pressure from US: Report

In a policy statement placed on the floor of the lower house of Parliament, the minister also put on record that Iran disputed the notice of force majeure and excusing event. The statement came in response to questions from lawmaker Muhammad Jamal-ud-Din from Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal party, who wanted to know if the government of Pakistan had a target completion date for the cross-border energy project and whether fines were due in case of delays and if other regional nations were enhancing trade relations despite UN sanctions.