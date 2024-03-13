Pak parliament passes resolution demanding overturning of death sentence given to ex-PM Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto

Announcing the unanimous opinion last week, Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa had said, “The proceedings of the trial by the Lahore High Court and the appeal by the Supreme Court of Pakistan do not meet the requirements of the fundamental right to a fair trial and due process enshrined in Articles 4 and 9 of the Constitution and later guaranteed as a separate and fundamental right under Article 10A of the Constitution.”

The apex court voiced its opinion but also ruled that the verdict of Bhutto’s death sentence could not be changed as the Constitution and law did not allow so, and it would be maintained as a verdict.