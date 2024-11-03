Pakistan conducted artillery tests near LoC, strengthening defence ties with other countries

<p>Srinagar: Pakistan has tested various artillery systems including a replica of the SH-15 and a 155 mm truck-mounted howitzer developed by a Chinese firm along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, according to officials.</p>.<p>This comes as the neighbouring country strengthens defence ties with Gulf and Western European countries, and its long-standing ally Turkiye, the officials said.</p>.<p>The movement of the 155 mm guns, produced in collaboration with a Gulf nation under the supervision of a state-owned Chinese defence company, along the LoC was observed recently, they said.</p>.<p>The guns -- a variant of SH-15 that is known for its 'shoot and scoot' capability -- can fire a range of munitions, including high-explosive, armour-piercing and smoke rounds, boasting of a maximum range of approximately 30 kilometres and a firing rate of up to six rounds per minute.</p>.Verification patrolling begins in Depsang after India, China complete disengagement.<p>Among the arsenal being tested is the refurbished M109, which has a firing range of 24 kilometres and can launch six shells in just 40 seconds. Initially acquired from a Western European country, this artillery system is now undergoing trials in its enhanced version, the officials said.</p>.<p>Turkiye has contributed to this military enhancement with the deployment of a modern 105 mm artillery piece manufactured by a Turkish defence company, FNSS, they said.</p>.<p>This medium-weight tank is equipped with a two-man turret armed with a standard 105 mm rifled gun capable of firing both armour-piercing and high-explosive ammunition.</p>.<p>China has also been instrumental in bolstering Pakistan's military capabilities along the LoC, according to the officials.</p>.<p>This assistance includes construction of fortified bunkers, provision of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), combat aerial vehicles, and advanced communication systems, the officials said.</p>.<p>Early this year, China's North Industries Group Corporation Limited (NORINCO) delivered the second batch of 56 SH-15 155 mm calibre wheeled self-propelled howitzers to the Pakistan army.</p>.<p>Chinese support has also extended to the installation of encrypted communication towers and underground fibre optic cables along the LoC, the officials said.</p>