Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Pakistan govt warns of force if Imran Khan’s party stages protest during SCO summit

The minister also stated that the country cannot afford destructive politics. “Just because the PTI’s leader is jailed, doesn’t justify chaos."
PTI
Last Updated : 12 October 2024, 14:59 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 October 2024, 14:59 IST
World newsPakistanIndia and Pakistan

Follow us on :

Follow Us