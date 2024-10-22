Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Pakistan plans artificial rain after Lahore declared world's most polluted city

It would be the second time that Lahore, the cultural capital of Pakistan and one of the cities to regularly face worst pollution, would carry out cloud seeding for artificial rain.
PTI
Last Updated : 22 October 2024, 14:06 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 October 2024, 14:06 IST
World newsPakistanPollutionLahore

Follow us on :

Follow Us