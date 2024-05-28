Pakistan PM Sharif says 1998 N-tests ensured 'credible minimum deterrence'

Islamabad: Commemorating the 26th anniversary of Pakistan's first successful nuclear tests, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said it encapsulates the arduous yet remarkable path of the country towards establishing a "credible minimum deterrence.”

Pakistan conducted six nuclear tests on May 28, 1998, inside a deeply dug tunnel in the remote Chaghi mountain of Balochistan province, as a tit-for-tat response to India's nuclear tests in the same month at the Indian Army's Pokhran Test Range.

Pakistan's nuclear tests, state-run Radio Pakistan, said was conducted in response to the regional security dynamics and one that ensured that Pakistan's defence capabilities were robust and credible.