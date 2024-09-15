Pakistan Army faces unprecedented internal and external pressures

To begin with, the army no longer evokes the extent of fear in the public mind that it once did. To be sure, it has been at the receiving end of public ire at specific junctures, for example, after its crushing defeat in the 1971 war and following Musharraf’s ouster from power.

However, the criticism against it in recent years has been unprecedented. This has resulted from the information revolution since the turn of the century and the army’s consequent inability to tightly control the national narrative, the increasing signs of failure in the policies it has foisted on the country, and above all, its confrontation with Imran Khan, a popular and charismatic figure.