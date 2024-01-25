JOIN US
Homeworld

Pakistan accuses 'Indian agents' of killing two of its citizens on its soil

Pakistan said on Thursday it had 'credible evidence' linking Indian agents to the killings of two Pakistani citizens on Pakistani soil, claiming that the method of assassination was similar to alleged attempts in Canada and the United States.
Pakistan said on Thursday it had "credible evidence" linking Indian agents to the killings of two Pakistani citizens on Pakistani soil.

"These are killings-for-hire cases involving a sophisticated international set-up spread over multiple jurisdictions," Pakistan's Foreign Secretary Muhammad Syrus Qazi told reporters.

India's Ministry of External Affairs did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Qazi said the "method of assassination was similar" to alleged attempts in Canada and the United States.

Pakistan's allegations come months after both Canada and the United States separately accused Indian agents of being linked to assassination attempts on their soil.

India has rejected Ottawa's allegations and has launched an investigation into US allegations.

