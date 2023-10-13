Pakistan says suspects behind killing of Pathankot attack mastermind Shahid Latif arrested

“This attack was planned outside Pakistan. A hostile intelligence agency sent a person to Pakistan. We have all the records about who is the person who came here, who he met, and even his geo-location. They came here between October 6 and October 9 and executed the plan on October 11.”

He further said that Pakistan's security agencies worked jointly to identify 'facilitators, perpetrators, and executors' of the attack and arrested most of them. They will soon be presented before the court with evidence, Sialkot District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Hasan Iqbal said this was a 'targeted killing' and an 'incident of terrorism'.